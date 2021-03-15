 

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Promotions

RICHMOND, Va., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNSL) today announced several promotions effective March 1, 2021.

Diane D. Schnupp was named Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Ms. Schnupp previously has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer when she joined the company in 2019. Prior to joining Kinsale, Ms. Schnupp was a Principal Consultant at Impact Makers and held executive positions at Capital Center, LLC and Genworth Financial, Inc. Ms. Schnupp earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and a M.S. in Technology Management from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Amber J. Sheridan has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Human Resources. Ms. Sheridan joined Kinsale in 2015 and served in roles of increasing responsibility before being promoted to Vice President, Human Resources in 2019. Prior to joining the company, Ms. Sheridan held a variety of human resource positions within Genworth Financial, Inc. Ms. Sheridan earned a B.S. in Education and Psychology from Minot State University and a Master of Education from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Brendan M. McMorrow has been promoted to Vice President, Underwriting and will lead the Specialty Casualty area. Mr. McMorrow has served as Assistant Vice President, Underwriting since March 2018 and has held management positions of increasing responsibility since joining the company in 2010. Prior to joining Kinsale, he was an underwriter at James River Insurance Company. Mr. McMorrow earned a B.B.A. in Marketing and Finance from The College of William and Mary. He also earned the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation as well as Associate designations in Reinsurance and Underwriting from The Institutes.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
Bryan Petrucelli
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
804-289-1272
ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com

Source: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.




