Barnes Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) today announced it will release first quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, April 30, 2021, before the market opens.

Barnes Group will also host a conference call which will begin at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day to discuss the results and the Company’s outlook. The public may access the conference through a live audio webcast available on the Investor Relations section of Barnes Group’s website at www.BGInc.com. The conference is also available by direct dial at (844) 884-8225 in the U.S. or (647) 689-4194 outside of the U.S.; Conference ID 3882647. Supplemental materials will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.