 

Sale of Shares by IBI Insider

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 21:19  |  36   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. ("IBI" or the "Corporation") (TSX: IBG) announced today that IBI Group Investment Partnership (the "Selling Shareholder") has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters") to sell 1,200,000 common shares of the Corporation (“Shares”) at a price of C$10.00 per Share for total proceeds of C$12,000,000 by way of private placement. The Underwriters will have the option, prior to the closing date, to arrange for the purchase from the Selling Shareholder of up to an additional 180,000 Shares on the same terms as the offering.  

Prior to the sale of the Shares, the Selling Shareholder, together with its affiliates, owned an aggregate of 7,184,701 Shares, representing approximately 23% of the outstanding Shares.

The sale of Shares by the Selling Shareholder supports the succession planning of the Selling Shareholder. Following the completion of the transaction, the Selling Shareholder, together with its affiliates, continues to hold 5,984,701 Shares and 6,282,222 Class B Units of IBI Group (the operating partnership of IBI) that are convertible into an additional 6,282,222 Shares which together represent approximately 33% of the outstanding Shares (assuming conversion of Class B Units into Shares), maintaining a strong level of alignment with all other IBI shareholders. The Selling Shareholder has no current plans or intentions to sell additional Shares at this time.

The private placement is expected to close on or about March 30, 2021. An early warning report relating to the private placement will be filed on SEDAR under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. The Corporation's head office is located at 55 St. Clair Avenue West, 7th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M4V 2Y7. A copy of the early warning report described in this news release can be also obtained by contacting Stephen Taylor, Chief Financial Officer at (416) 596-1930. This news release is issued under the early warning provisions of the Canadian securities legislation.

ABOUT IBI GROUP INC.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and approximately 3,000 personnel around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.

Source: Scott Stewart, Director, IBIGMP Management Services Corporation
  Managing Partner of IBI Group Investment Partnership
  55 St. Clair Avenue West, 7th Floor
  Toronto, ON M4V 2Y7
  Phone: (416) 596-1930



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sale of Shares by IBI Insider NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IBI Group Inc. ("IBI" or the "Corporation") (TSX: IBG) announced today that IBI Group Investment Partnership (the "Selling …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical ...
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Plug Power Continues Executing on its Green Hydrogen Strategy with Purchase of Hydrogen ...
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Plug Power CEO and CSO to Present at March 17 and March 18 Investor Conferences
Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
IBI Group Inc. Announces Q4 and Year End 2020 Results
23.02.21
IBI Group Appoints Audrey Jacob as Chief Operations Director
17.02.21
IBI Group Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results and Host Conference Call / Webcast