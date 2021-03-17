Sale of Shares by IBI Insider

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. ("IBI" or the "Corporation") (TSX: IBG) announced today that IBI Group Investment Partnership (the "Selling Shareholder") has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters") to sell 1,200,000 common shares of the Corporation (“Shares”) at a price of C$10.00 per Share for total proceeds of C$12,000,000 by way of private placement. The Underwriters will have the option, prior to the closing date, to arrange for the purchase from the Selling Shareholder of up to an additional 180,000 Shares on the same terms as the offering.



Prior to the sale of the Shares, the Selling Shareholder, together with its affiliates, owned an aggregate of 7,184,701 Shares, representing approximately 23% of the outstanding Shares.