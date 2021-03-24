Media and Games Invest successfully completes EUR 40m tap issue at a price of 100.75%, strengthening its' war chest for further rapid M&A driven growth 

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW.

The Tap Issue of EUR 40m was successfully placed yesterday after the announcement on Monday. The issue was heavily oversubscribed and issued at a price of 100.75% of par.

With a strong line-up of potential M&A cases MGI has decided to build a war chest via conducting a Tap Issue of its bond. After a good start to the year with strong organic activity and the acquisitions of media company LKQD and games company KingsIsle, the management expects to also be able to close further M&A transactions in its core business fields, games and media. Currently there are several companies on MGI's short list, each with substantial revenue and EBITDA potential.

Operationally, MGI had a strong start into the year. While both the Games segment, including the new KingsIsle games Wizard101 and Pirate101, as well as the Media segment are developing very well in Q1 2021, the company also has a well filled pipeline of projects and activities for further strong organic growth in the coming months and thereafter. The launch of Trove in Korea was announced earlier this month and MGI has planned several further launches within the next months such as Atlas Rogues -currently in Early Access-, Trove Switch and other promising projects in addition to updates for the existing games in the portfolio. The media segment also had a good start into 2021 and is adding lots of new advertisers as well as publishers to its platforms. Moreover, the integrations of the acquired media companies are moving forward which we expect to result in an increase of the EBITDA margin. Furthermore, the media unit has various promising organic growth projects in the pipeline, including a self-developed solution in response to the exclusion of identifiers, such as in the case of Apple and IDFA.