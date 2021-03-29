 
Micronor Lends Fiber Optic Expertise to the ITER - World’s Largest Fusion Experiment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photon Control Inc. (“Photon Control” or the “Company”) (TSX: PHO), a leading manufacturer of fiber optic measurement solutions, is pleased to announce its recently acquired business, Micronor LLC (“Micronor”), was recognized for its critical contribution to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (“ITER”), one of the most ambitious energy projects in the world today. The project aims to demonstrate magnetic fusion as a large scale and carbon-free source of energy to advance the science for future fusion power plants. Micronor is one of the many technology companies collaborating with Fusion For Energy (F4E), the European Union organization managing Europe’s contribution to ITER.

Micronor’s innovative technology and engineering expertise was required to develop an optical encoder solution beyond industry standards to measure accurate position in extreme conditions, enabling precise inspection of the ITER vacuum vessel using the In-Vessel Viewing System (IVVS).

“Micronor encoders record two of the three dimensions of the mapping of the ITER components, meaning they are key to the performance of the system. F4E has been hugely impressed by the in-depth technological expertise of the Micronor team, and their willingness to push beyond the minimum performance requirements. We look forward to integration of the encoders in a full-scale prototype in the coming months,” said the F4E team.

“We are very proud of being part of this ambitious endeavor,” said Robert Rickenbach, Chief Engineering at Micronor. “Though it is a small piece in the puzzle, being able to support such an important project with our unique technology acquired over two decades of hard work and dedication is extremely fulfilling.”

Micronor’s contribution to the project is highlighted in the March 17, 2021 news release by F4E.

About Micronor LLC
Micronor LLC (www.micronor.com) is a Photon Control company located in Camarillo, California. MICRONOR Inc. was founded in 2003 by Robert Rickenbach and Dennis Horwitz with the sole intention of solving the intricate problem of sensing motion by utilizing only light. This unique technological approach allows for the tracking and measurement of movements in environments where electrical sensors cannot otherwise function. Photon Control acquired the assets of the company and formed Micronor LLC in April 2020.

