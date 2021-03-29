 
Subsea 7 S.A. First Quarter 2021 Conference Call Notification

Luxembourg – 29 March 2021 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its first quarter results for the period ended 31 March 2021 on 29 April 2021 at 07:00 UK time.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on 29 April 2021 at 12:00 noon UK time.

From 07:00 UK time the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed on the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea 7 website: www.subsea7.com

Conference call information:
Date:                             29 April 2021
Time:                            12:00 UK Time

Conference call registration:
Access to dial-in details: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/8478263
Registration for webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7ig55eg2       

A live webcast and a playback facility will be available on the Subsea 7 website: www.Subsea7.com

******************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
******************************************************************************

Contact:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

