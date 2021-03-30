 
NETGEAR Strengthens Switch Portfolio With New 16-Port PoE+ Models That Support Larger PoE Budgets, Enhanced Security and an Intuitive User Interface

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power small and medium businesses, today announced the availability of the GS316EP and GS316EPP PoE+ Gigabit Ethernet Plus switches that deliver small businesses, retail shops, and home-based businesses with larger Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) budgets and more convenience.

New GS316EP and GS316EPP switches provide bigger PoE budgets, enhanced security, and intuitive browser-based UI, in a compact form factor and attractive price-point. (Photo: Business Wire)

Businesses are increasing the use of IP surveillance cameras, WiFi access points, and many other network-based devices. In addition, home networks have transitioned from primarily facilitating entertainment, to additionally supporting work-from-home and on-line learning. With so many devices connecting and competing for bandwidth, there is a heightened need for a higher capacity, secure, and easy to setup, operate, and manage network switch at a reasonable price point.

Simplicity of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE)

Both models are equipped with PoE+ for up to 30 watts of Power over Ethernet (PoE) per port. PoE’s ability to supply both data and power over a single cable enables devices to be placed just about anywhere regardless of the availability of a power outlet. This lowers the cost of deployment by eliminating the need for an electrician while leveraging existing IT infrastructure. The GS316EP has a total PoE budget of 180 Watts while the GS316EPP supports a maximum PoE budget of 231 Watts, making them amongst the most versatile switches for powering WiFi 5 and WiFi 6 access points, IP cameras, IoT devices, IP speakers, IP phones, IP LED lights, point of sale systems, and other IP devices.

Attractive Price, New Features, Intuitive UI and Compact Design

The GS316EP and GS316EPP Plus switches offer new and valuable features and an intuitive user-interface to access and configure the features, at very attractive price points.

Among the many features are VLANs (Virtual Local Area Networks) which enable secure separation of different network traffic loads, for example, separating work-from-home traffic from student learn-from-home traffic, camera surveillance network traffic, visitor WiFi traffic, and general home entertainment network traffic.

