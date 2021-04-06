 
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 16/2021

 

Copenhagen, 6 April 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 29 March to 31 March 2021:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 312,430   38,484,409
29 March 2021 40,000 122.61 4,904,312
30 March 2021 40,000 122.33 4,893,216
31 March 2021 20,000 122.11 2,442,204
Accumulated under the program 412,430   50,724,141

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 29 March – 31 March 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 3,646,678 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.65% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments


BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
