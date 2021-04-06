Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will release 2021 first-quarter financial results Monday, April 26, 2021 after market close.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss earnings at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 27. Interested parties are encouraged to listen to the webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.albint.com.

Those without internet access may dial into the conference at 1-(409) 207-6975. Please provide your name, company and access code 9611959 to the operator.