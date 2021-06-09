 
Celebrate Great Dads This Father’s Day with Amazing Gifts from Macy’s

This Father’s Day, celebrate Dad’s unique style and passions with top gifts from Macy’s (NYSE:M), the ultimate gift destination. Whether he’s a master mixologist, rocking the latest trends or creating the ultimate backyard space, Macy’s assortment of gifts from the ultra-luxe to gifts under $100, $50 and $25 makes surprising Dad easier than ever. Discover great gifts for the perfect Dad, the new Dad, a father figure and grandpa too with Macy’s curated Father’s Day Gift Guide. This go-to guide for Father’s Day gifts helps customers seamlessly explore exciting options and find gifts he will love across fashion, home and grooming from the unexpected to his favorite brands and gadgets, effortlessly separated by category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005737/en/

Celebrate great Dads this Father's Day with amazing gifts from Macy's; Club Room Best Dad Pajama Pants Set, $40.00 (Photo: Business Wire).

“Our father figures bring so much love and joy into our lives and Father’s Day is the perfect moment to celebrate all they do and show appreciation with thoughtful gifts that amplify their personal style,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office.

This spring, Macy’s Father’s Day commercial celebrates the thoughtfulness behind giving the perfect gift and the love it creates. From being the shoulder to lean on to creating memorable family moments and being a source of encouragement, the spot explores the many roles Dad plays in the family.

