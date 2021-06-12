 
DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Franklin Wireless Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL) securities between September 17, 2020 and April 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 15, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Franklin purports to be a leading provider of intelligent wireless solutions such as mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices.

On April 1, 2021, Franklin stated that it “ha[d] been notified of reports of battery issues in some of its wireless hotspot devices.” It also stated that the Company was “working with its battery and device manufacturing partners and carrier customer to determine the cause and extent of the problem.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.35, or 1.65%, to close at $20.77 per share on April 5, 2021, the next trading session.

On April 8, 2021, media reported that Verizon Wireless is recalling certain hotspot devices. According to CNBC, Verizon “is recalling 2.5 million hotspot devices after discovering that the lithium ion battery can overheat, creating a fire and burning hazard.” Moreover, the “recall impacts Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots imported by Franklin Wireless Corp. and sold between April 2017 and March 2021.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.82, or 14%, to close at $17.33 per share on April 8, 2021.

On April 9, 2021, Franklin stated that its customer Verizon Wireless “has issued a voluntary recall of its Jetpack Hotspot devices imported by Franklin.” The Company stated that “[a]t this time, fewer than 20 reports of trouble have been received with over 2 million devices in [sic] sold over the last three and a half years.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.07, or nearly 23%, to close at $13.26 per share on April 9, 2021.

The complaint, filed on April 16, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Franklin’s hotspot devices suffered from battery issues, including overheating, thereby presenting a fire hazard; (2) that, as a result, it was reasonably likely that the Company’s customers would recall Franklin’s devices; (3) that, as a result, Franklin would suffer reputational harm; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Franklin securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL)