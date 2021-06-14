AccessOn Networks Deploys Ciena WaveLogic 5 Extreme to Expand Connectivity in Rural Communities

In a statewide ongoing report from the North Carolina Broadband Infrastructure Department, about 5% of households do not have access to internet while 61% of households with internet do not have speeds that meet the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) minimum standard of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload.

AccessOn Networks , a North Carolina-based provider of advanced fiber-based communication services, has chosen Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) to expand its network across rural locations where high performing connectivity is critical to enabling remote work, learning and healthcare services.

With Ciena’s 6500 Flexible Grid ROADM powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme and WaveLogic Ai, AccessOn Networks will be able to offer new high-speed 100GbE services and extend access to new PoP locations with long distance 600Gb/s wavelengths. Importantly, the Ciena solutions will enable AccessOn Networks to bring high-bandwidth connectivity to more rural cities and towns across North Carolina for increased digital access and improved user experiences.

“Our mission is to provide connections to small, rural communities throughout North Carolina and put them on equal footing with even the largest cities,” said Steve Ledford, CEO, AccessOn Networks. “Ciena’s solutions will allow us to achieve that goal by transforming the network with greater capacity and efficiency to accommodate the increasing digital needs of our partners and their customers.”

The upgraded network will also leverage Ciena’s 5170 Platform, helping scale lower-speed 10GbE service demands, and its Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller for increased network visibility and monitoring. With these solutions, AccessOn Networks will offer direct access to new locations for its partner companies, including ATMC, Skyline/SkyBest Communications, Surry Communications, Star Communications, Randolph Communications and Yadtel Telecommunications, using high capacities to give end users enhanced digital experiences.

“As the home network becomes increasingly important, AccessOn Networks can serve as the missing link, giving the local community greater connectivity. With Ciena’s solutions, these communities will have improved Internet services, boosting digital opportunities for all,” said Bruce Hembree, Vice President & General Manager of Sales in the Americas, Ciena.

AccessOn Networks is focused on providing advanced communications connectivity to small cities and towns across North Carolina. We utilize an advanced fiber-based network to provide carrier solutions, wireless network connectivity, and enterprise solutions for the banking, education, health care and retail industries. For more information about AccessOn Networks, visit their recently renovated website at www.accessonnetworks.com.

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

