 
checkAd

Sabra Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 22:05  |  26   |   |   

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra,” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today released its inaugural Sustainability Report. The report highlights Sabra’s priorities and initiatives on environmental stewardship, social commitment, corporate governance and community service.

Since commencing operations in 2010, Sabra has cultivated collaborative relationships with its tenants and operators to provide them the support necessary to achieve their mission of putting patients and residents first with high-quality care. With a management team having substantial operational experience, Sabra has developed an environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) approach that prioritizes conservation, health, safety, security, engagement, collaboration and inclusion.

“Sabra’s strength as a business is rooted in our sustainable model of continuously building close and lasting relationships with our tenants and operators,” said Rick Matros, Sabra’s Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It is with great pleasure and gratitude that we share our inaugural Sustainability Report with you. Through our efforts to operate efficiently, sustainably and always in the best interest of our stakeholders – our tenants and operators and their patients, our team members, our investors and the communities in which we own assets – we look forward to continually evolving our ESG initiatives and further positioning Sabra for long-term success.”

Sabra prepared its 2020 Sustainability Report under the direction of its sustainability working group. This group evaluated ESG risks and opportunities based on the views held by its diverse stakeholders, leading ESG frameworks and rating agencies, to identify ESG factors that are material to Sabra’s business. Sabra’s ESG framework relied on aspects of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) and the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”).

Based on its assessment, the sustainability working group identified the following ESG priorities that impact Sabra’s business and stakeholders:

  • Cybersecurity
  • Diversity and Inclusion
  • Energy and Water Management
  • Engagement and Collaboration with our Operators and Tenants
  • Human Capital Management
  • Protection of Health, Wellness and Safety of our Stakeholders

In a year marked by the global COVID-19 pandemic, portions of the report are dedicated to how Sabra supported its team members, operators and their patients during these challenging times. These actions included the accommodation of flexible work-from-home arrangements and extension of hardship benefits for its employees. For its tenants and operators, Sabra sponsored COVID-related webinars and proactively engaged with its tenants and operators to build awareness of pandemic developments, personal protective equipment sourcing and assistance programs.

Sabra is committed to advancing its ESG initiatives and to continuing to report on its ESG progress. This report is the initial step in Sabra’s formal ESG journey and an important milestone to paving the way to a successful and sustainable future for Sabra and all its stakeholders.

Sabra’s 2020 Sustainability Report is available on the company’s website at www.sabrahealth.com/esg.

About Sabra

Sabra operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a “REIT”) that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

Sabra Health Care REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sabra Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra,” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today released its inaugural Sustainability Report. The report highlights Sabra’s priorities and initiatives on environmental stewardship, social commitment, corporate governance and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Moderna Submits Authorization Application for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in Switzerland
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
Humanigen Initiates Submission for Lenzilumab Marketing Authorization in COVID-19, to the United ...
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Skillsoft, a Global Leader in Corporate Digital Learning, Debuts on New York Stock Exchange
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.05.21
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Nareit’s REITweek Virtual Investor Conference