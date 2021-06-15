 
DGAP-DD Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2021 / 10:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Golling

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

b) LEI
529900MUF4C20K50JS49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008430026

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
234.050 EUR 12170.60 EUR
234.100 EUR 130159.60 EUR
234.150 EUR 9834.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
234.0992 EUR 152164.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

68943  15.06.2021 



