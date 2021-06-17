Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Announces Pricing of $175 Million Initial Public Offering

Led by Co-Chairman John Cadeddu, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marvin Tien and a team of venture capital investors, the Company expects to focus on the technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and trade under the ticker symbol “TRONU” beginning June 17, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbols “TRON” and “TRONW” respectively.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is serving as sole book-running manager for this offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, New York, 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

The registration statement relating to the securities became effective on June 16, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is expected to close on June 21, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616006024/en/