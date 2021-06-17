Media and Games Invest invites investors to a presentation about the media unit Verve Group on June 23, 2021 at 10am CEST

June 17, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is holding a media seminar for all investors interested in learning more about the company's media unit Verve Group, its business model and growth strategy.

Verve Group has developed a true privacy-first omnichannel ad platform and is, next to the games unit, the second growth and value generator of MGI. With a fully integrated value chain, MGI has increased the customer value, growth, and earnings momentum significantly. Verve Group is offering a highly efficient, international full-stack platform: a solution that uses data analysis to automatically buy and sell personalized online advertising spaces tailored to both specific or anonymized target groups. With this approach, Verve Group connects advertisers and publisher's audiences, delivering positive outcomes for both due to intelligent algorithms and closer feedback loops. MGI profits heavily from the synergies between media and games and has a unique positioning in the market with its two business units.

To give investors more insights about how Verve Group operates and what kind of services they offer, Verve Group's Chief Product Officer Ionut Ciobotaru, MGI CEO Remco Westermann and MGI CFO Paul Echt will give a seminar for all interested investors.

The seminar will take place on June 23, 2021 at 10am CEST. The presentation and the recording will be available on the Media and Games Invest website (www.mgi-se.com) after the event.

To participate via webcast, please visit:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/mgi-media-presentation-2021

To participate via phone, please call:

Sweden: +46856642704

United Kingdom: +443333009262

USA: +16467224904

Germany: +4969222239167