checkAd

DGAP-News Media and Games Invest invites investors to a presentation about the media unit Verve Group on June 23, 2021 at 10am CEST

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.06.2021, 17:30  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media and Games Invest invites investors to a presentation about the media unit Verve Group on June 23, 2021 at 10am CEST

17.06.2021 / 17:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media and Games Invest invites investors to a presentation about the media unit Verve Group on June 23, 2021 at 10am CEST

June 17, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is holding a media seminar for all investors interested in learning more about the company's media unit Verve Group, its business model and growth strategy.

Verve Group has developed a true privacy-first omnichannel ad platform and is, next to the games unit, the second growth and value generator of MGI. With a fully integrated value chain, MGI has increased the customer value, growth, and earnings momentum significantly. Verve Group is offering a highly efficient, international full-stack platform: a solution that uses data analysis to automatically buy and sell personalized online advertising spaces tailored to both specific or anonymized target groups. With this approach, Verve Group connects advertisers and publisher's audiences, delivering positive outcomes for both due to intelligent algorithms and closer feedback loops. MGI profits heavily from the synergies between media and games and has a unique positioning in the market with its two business units.

To give investors more insights about how Verve Group operates and what kind of services they offer, Verve Group's Chief Product Officer Ionut Ciobotaru, MGI CEO Remco Westermann and MGI CFO Paul Echt will give a seminar for all interested investors.

The seminar will take place on June 23, 2021 at 10am CEST. The presentation and the recording will be available on the Media and Games Invest website (www.mgi-se.com) after the event.

To participate via webcast, please visit:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/mgi-media-presentation-2021

To participate via phone, please call:
Sweden: +46856642704
United Kingdom: +443333009262
USA: +16467224904
Germany: +4969222239167

Seite 1 von 3
Media and Games Invest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Media and Games Invest invites investors to a presentation about the media unit Verve Group on June 23, 2021 at 10am CEST DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Media and Games Invest invites investors to a presentation about the media unit Verve Group on June 23, 2021 at 10am CEST 17.06.2021 / 17:30 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals
DGAP-News: CureVac Provides Update on Phase 2b/3 Trial of First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: Die The Social Chain AG beschließt Sachkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des ...
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler commits to science-based targets as it steps up climate action
DGAP-News: MorphoSys startet Barangebot für alle ausstehenden Aktien von Constellation Pharmaceuticals
EQS-Adhoc: Kuros Biosciences to present at upcoming U.S. spine conferences
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Öffentliches Rückkaufangebot von ausstehenden Anleihen 2022, 2023 und ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
Quantum Battery Metals beginnt mit Arbeitsprogramm auf gleich drei Schlüssellagerstätten - Aktie ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest lädt seine Investoren zu einer Präsentation über die Medien-Einheit Verve Group am 23. Juni um 10 Uhr CEST ein (deutsch)
17:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest lädt seine Investoren zu einer Präsentation über die Medien-Einheit Verve Group am 23. Juni um 10 Uhr CEST ein
17:30 Uhr
Media and Games Invest invites investors to a presentation about the media unit Verve Group on June 23, 2021 at 10am CEST
11:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest veröffentlicht seinen ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht für das Jahr 2020 (deutsch)
11:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest veröffentlicht seinen ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht für das Jahr 2020
11:45 Uhr
Media and Games Invest published its first sustainability report for the year 2020
11:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest published its first sustainability report for the year 2020
16.06.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE erhält Zustimmung der Anleihegläubiger zur Erhöhung des Anleihe-Rahmens von EUR 120.000.000 auf EUR 350.000.000 (ISIN SE0015194527) zur Finanzierung der Wachstumsstrategie (deutsch)
16.06.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE erhält Zustimmung der Anleihegläubiger zur Erhöhung des Anleihe-Rahmens von EUR 120.000.000 auf EUR 350.000.000 (ISIN SE0015194527) zur Finanzierung der Wachstumsstrategie
16.06.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE receives consent from the bondholders to increase the framework amount from EUR 120,000,000 to EUR 350,000,000 (ISIN SE0015194527) to foster the growth-strategy