Gladstone Commercial Corporation Prices Public Offering of 6.00% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its newly designated 6.00% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series G Preferred Stock") at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, raising $100.0 million in gross proceeds and approximately $96.7 million in net proceeds after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated expenses of the offering payable by the Company. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and the shares are expected to be delivered on June 28, 2021. Stifel, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, B. Riley Securities and Baird are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering, and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann, Colliers Securities LLC and Wedbush Securities are serving as co-managers of the offering.