Indonesia Energy Corporation to Present Live at Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series on Thursday June 24th at 1:00 PM EDT

President Frank Ingriselli to Provide Updates on IEC's Operations Followed by Q&A

JAKARTA, INDONESIA & DANVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Indonesia Energy Corporation (NYSE American:INDO) ("IEC"), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced that it will be presenting live at the Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series on June 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. During the presentation, IEC President Frank Ingriselli will provide updates on IEC's operations, which will be followed by a question and answer session with by Noble Senior Research Analyst Michael Heim, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

To attend and view the free online presentation, please register at:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8423551408516884747

Noble's news and market data on Indonesia Energy Corporation is available at the following link:

https://www.channelchek.com/company/INDO

About Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American: INDO) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in Indonesia. IEC's principal assets are its Kruh Block (63,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Sumatra in Indonesia and its Citarum Block (1,000,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Java in Indonesia. IEC is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia and has a representative office in Danville, California. For more information on IEC, please visit www.indo-energy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the presentation referenced herein of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited ("IEC") and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Acts"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "estimates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "on-track", "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the IEC's control, that could cause actual results (including the results of IEC's drilling and exploration activities as referenced herein and in the presentation referenced herein) to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed on May 17, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies are of such documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. IEC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Frank C. Ingriselli
President, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited
Frank.Ingriselli@Indo-Energy.com

SOURCE: Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652669/Indonesia-Energy-Corporation-to-Pres ...

