Soitec appoints Emmanuel Sabonnadière as Vice President Silicon-Carbide Program

Soitec appoints Emmanuel Sabonnadière as
Vice President Silicon-Carbide Program

Bernin (Grenoble), France, July 1st, 2021 Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, appointed Emmanuel Sabonnadière, until now CEO of CEA-Leti, as new Vice President Silicon Carbide (SiC) Program, effective 1st July 2021. The newly created position reports to Bernard Aspar, COO and Head of Global Business Units at Soitec.

Microelectronic devices based on SiC substrates have numerous significant advantages. They boost the energy efficiency of existing and future automotive and industrial applications; they drive the electrification of vehicles, support the development of cutting-edge on-board chargers and charging stations, and enable the installation of advanced industrial renewable energy systems. Soitec’s SmartCut SiC substrates will enable new levels of device performance and accelerate the adoption of SiC in automotive and other markets.

Before joining Soitec, Emmanuel Sabonnadière was CEO of CEA-Leti, a globally renowned technology research institute belonging to the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). Before, he served in executive positions at Philips Lighting (later called Signify), Gimv, a European investment firm, and General Cable Europe. He started his career at Schneider Electric, Alstom/ Areva, and the manufacturing group NKM/ Noell.

With his profound experience in industry, business and technology, with his impressive global profile and his leadership skills, Emmanuel is a perfect fit for Soitec to drive our promising SmartCut SiC technology and conquer new markets,” said Bernard Aspar, COO and Head of Global Business Units at Soitec. “Emmanuel has the intimacy with our local ecosystem and our customers worldwide to lead this development, launch manufacturing and drive the industrialization of our SiC program.”

I am excited and honored to join Soitec in this period of growth,” said Emmanuel Sabonnadière. “Soitec’s technology is a powerful motor to fuel new businesses and launch innovative and disruptive applications in the automotive and industrial markets. Soitec is well placed to capture the growing demand for smart semiconductor substrate solutions. I am looking forward to bringing Soitec’s SiC solutions to market fruition quickly and thank CEA-Leti for its reliable and long-standing support.

Agenda

First-quarter 2021-2022 revenue: July 21, 2021 (after trading).
Shareholders’ General Meeting: July 28, 2021.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in the manufacture of innovative semiconductor materials. It uses its unique technologies to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to meet its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Investor relations:

Steve Babureck
+33 6 16 38 56 27 
+65 9231 9735
steve.babureck@soitec.com

 

 

  		Media contacts:

 

Markus Payer
+33 7 85 54 90 84
markus.payer-ext@soitec.com

 

Isabelle Laurent
+33 1 53 32 61 51 isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

 

Fabrice Baron
+33 1 53 32 61 27
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (société anonyme à conseil d’administration) with share capital of €66,557,802.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines – Chemin des Franques – 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

