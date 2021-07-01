checkAd

VIB Vermögen AG: VIB Vermögen AG's Annual General Meeting approves twelfth consecutive dividend increase

VIB Vermögen AG: VIB Vermögen AG's Annual General Meeting approves twelfth consecutive dividend increase

01.07.2021
VIB Vermögen AG's Annual General Meeting approves twelfth consecutive dividend increase

- Dividend increases by a good seven percent to EUR 0.75 per share

- Management and Supervisory Board members approved by large majority

- Proposed candidates elected to the Supervisory Board

Neuburg/Danube, July 1, 2020 - Around 42.8 percent of the voting share capital was
represented at this year's Ordinary General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG, a company specializing in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial properties. The joint proposal by the Managing and Supervisory Boards to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.75 per ordinary share with dividend rights, either as a cash dividend or a stock dividend, received a majority of 99.96 percent. This means that the dividend has increased by a good seven percent compared to the previous year and for the twelfth time in succession.

The members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were also formally approved by the Annual General Meeting with a large majority. The proposed candidates for the Supervisory Board, Mr. Florian Lehn, Mrs. Prof. Dr. Michaela Regler, Mr. Ludwig Schlosser and Mr. Jürgen Wittmann, were also elected with a comfortable majority. In the constituent meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, Mr. Ludwgi Schlosser was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Jürgen Wittmann Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors for fiscal 2021 was also approved by a large majority.

"We are very pleased that we were able to increase the dividend for the twelfth time in a row. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the two departing members, Mr. Rolf Klug and Mr. Franz-Xaver Schmidbauer, very much for their many years of dedicated work for the benefit of VIB Vermögen," said Martin Pfandzelter, CEO of VIB Vermögen AG.

