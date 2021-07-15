checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc AlzChem Group AG raises forecast 2021 due to very positive business development

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.07.2021, 18:31  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
AlzChem Group AG raises forecast 2021 due to very positive business development

15-Jul-2021 / 18:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AlzChem Group AG raises forecast 2021 due to very positive business development 

Trostberg, July 15, 2021 - Based on preliminary figures, AlzChem Group AG recorded a very positive business development in the first half of 2021 that was significantly above plan. Group sales improved year-on-year from EUR 197.3 million to EUR 215.3 million. This was due to the stronger than expected recovery in the automotive and steel industries, as well as very good sales successes in dietary supplements and renewable energies. Due to the strong focus of customers on a European supply chain, AlzChem was able to take advantage of additional business opportunities with its broad product portfolio.

Despite highly volatile raw material markets, significantly rising electricity and CO2 certificate costs, and an unfavorable USD exchange rate, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to a record level of EUR 35.7 million (previous year: EUR 29.1 million). Consequently, the EBITDA margin increased to 16.6% (previous year: 14.8%). The equity ratio was 22.4% as of June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: 19.4%).

Due to the very positive business development in the first half of 2021, AlzChem Group AG is raising its forecast for the full year 2021 as follows:

Key figure 2020 Original forecast 2021 New forecast 2021
Sales EUR 379.3 million slightly increasing to increasing
Seite 1 von 3
AlzChem Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc AlzChem Group AG raises forecast 2021 due to very positive business development DGAP-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast AlzChem Group AG raises forecast 2021 due to very positive business development 15-Jul-2021 / 18:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-News: HomeToGo GmbH und Lakestar SPAC I SE schließen sich zu einem börsennotierten Unternehmen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: ​​​​​​​Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. senkt die Prognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Business Combination Agreement between HomeToGo GmbH and Lakestar SPAC I SE
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an
EQS-Adhoc: Kuros to receive $7 million up front and potentially $166.5 million in future revenues under a ...
DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 16,50 je Aktie ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​Siemens Energy AG: ​​​​​Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. lowers outlook for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Geschäftsentwicklung im 1. Halbjahr trotz niedrigerem Ergebnis im ...
Titel
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: sporttotal akquiriert Übertragungsrechte der AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to Qatar ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:32 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: AlzChem Group AG erhöht Prognose 2021 aufgrund sehr positiver Geschäftsentwicklung (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
18:31 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​AlzChem Group AG erhöht Prognose 2021 aufgrund sehr positiver Geschäftsentwicklung
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
09.07.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG schließt mit Kanada einen der letzten weißen Flecken im weltweiten Marktauftritt beim Düngemittel Perlka(R) (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09.07.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG schließt mit Kanada einen der letzten weißen Flecken im weltweiten Marktauftritt beim Düngemittel Perlka(R)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG closes one of the last white spots in the global market for Perlka(R) fertilizer with Canada
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: 14. Zwischenmeldung und zugleich Schlussmeldung (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
28.06.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: 14th Interim report and final report
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: 14. Zwischenmeldung und zugleich Schlussmeldung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: AlzChem schafft zusätzliche Kapazitäten für Wachstum bei pharmazeutischen Anwendungen (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
21.06.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: AlzChem schafft zusätzliche Kapazitäten für Wachstum bei pharmazeutischen Anwendungen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten