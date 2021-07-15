AlzChem Group AG raises forecast 2021 due to very positive business development Trostberg, July 15, 2021 - Based on preliminary figures, AlzChem Group AG recorded a very positive business development in the first half of 2021 that was significantly above plan. Group sales improved year-on-year from EUR 197.3 million to EUR 215.3 million. This was due to the stronger than expected recovery in the automotive and steel industries, as well as very good sales successes in dietary supplements and renewable energies. Due to the strong focus of customers on a European supply chain, AlzChem was able to take advantage of additional business opportunities with its broad product portfolio.

Despite highly volatile raw material markets, significantly rising electricity and CO 2 certificate costs, and an unfavorable USD exchange rate, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to a record level of EUR 35.7 million (previous year: EUR 29.1 million). Consequently, the EBITDA margin increased to 16.6% (previous year: 14.8%). The equity ratio was 22.4% as of June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: 19.4%).

Due to the very positive business development in the first half of 2021, AlzChem Group AG is raising its forecast for the full year 2021 as follows: