VITURA Press Release on the Publication of the Half-yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2021
The company announces that it has made available on 30 July 2021 to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) its half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2021.
The document is available on Vitura’s website (www.vitura.fr), in the section Investors / Interim financial report.
VITURA
A French Société anonyme with a Board of Directors
With a share capital of €60 444 472
Registered office: 42 rue de Bassano - 75008 Paris
Paris Companies and Commercial Registry No. 422 800 029
