Montrose Environmental Group Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Results

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “Montrose” or “MEG”) (NYSE: MEG) announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

You are invited to participate in the Company’s conference call hosted by senior management on August 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT to discuss the Company’s second quarter financial results. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.

2Q21 Conference Call Date & Time:
 Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT

To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-877-407-9208 or internationally 1-201-493-6784 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Montrose Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Montrose website at www.montrose-env.com. For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Montrose website for 30 days.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With more than 2000 employees across over 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

