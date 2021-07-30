Great Atlantic Announces Closing of $1.45 Million Private Placement by Mr. Eric Sprott
THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic"), is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,450,000 in units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit. Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, subscribed for the entirety of the Private Placement.
Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price equal to $0.75 at any time up to 36 months from closing of the Private Placement.
The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the sale of Units for drilling and exploration on the Golden Promise Gold Properties, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt and general working capital.
The Common Shares and the Warrant Shares to be issued under the Offering have a hold period of four months and one day from closing of the Offering, November 28, 2021.
Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation that is beneficially owned by him, acquired 2,900,000 units under the offering for approximate consideration of $1,450,000. Subsequent to the closing of the offering, Mr. Sprott beneficially owns or controls 4,900,000 common shares of the Company and 4,900,000 warrants, representing approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company on a non-diluted basis and approximately 33.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of all the warrants owned and controlled, including warrants acquired hereunder and forming part of the units. Prior to the offering, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned or controlled 2,000,000 common shares and 2,000,000 warrants of the Company.
The units were acquired by Mr. Sprott for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Great Atlantic Resources, including on the open market or through private acquisitions, or sell securities of the company, including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other factors that Mr. Sprott considers relevant from time to time.
