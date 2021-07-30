checkAd

Great Atlantic Announces Closing of $1.45 Million Private Placement by Mr. Eric Sprott

Autor: Accesswire
30.07.2021, 21:45  |  13   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTHUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic"), is pleased to announce the …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic"), is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,450,000 in units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit. Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, subscribed for the entirety of the Private Placement.

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price equal to $0.75 at any time up to 36 months from closing of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the sale of Units for drilling and exploration on the Golden Promise Gold Properties, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt and general working capital.

The Common Shares and the Warrant Shares to be issued under the Offering have a hold period of four months and one day from closing of the Offering, November 28, 2021.

Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation that is beneficially owned by him, acquired 2,900,000 units under the offering for approximate consideration of $1,450,000. Subsequent to the closing of the offering, Mr. Sprott beneficially owns or controls 4,900,000 common shares of the Company and 4,900,000 warrants, representing approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company on a non-diluted basis and approximately 33.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of all the warrants owned and controlled, including warrants acquired hereunder and forming part of the units. Prior to the offering, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned or controlled 2,000,000 common shares and 2,000,000 warrants of the Company.

The units were acquired by Mr. Sprott for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Great Atlantic Resources, including on the open market or through private acquisitions, or sell securities of the company, including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other factors that Mr. Sprott considers relevant from time to time.

Seite 1 von 2
Great Atlantic Resources Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Great Atlantic Announces Closing of $1.45 Million Private Placement by Mr. Eric Sprott NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTHUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic"), is pleased to announce the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Dyadic to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gratomic Acquires Remaining 37% Interest in Aukam Property
Nexa Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Including Adjusted EBITDA of US$233 Million
Cloud DX Announces Participation at Virtual Investor Conference
Professional Holding Corp. Reports Second-Quarter Results
StageZero Life Sciences Provides Update on Planned Acquisition of Health Clinics Limited
Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date for the Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference ...
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Second Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on August ...
Link Global Technologies Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to ...
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Great Atlantic begrüßt Dr. Karsten Eden als Strategischen Berater, Zielgenerierung, im Goldprojekt Golden Promise - Zentral-Neufundland
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
29.07.21Great Atlantic Welcomes Dr. Karsten Eden Strategic Advisor Target Generation Golden Promise Gold Project
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21Great Atlantic führte drittes Bohrloch aus - In einem Erzgang wurde sichtbares Gold durchteuft - Goldprojekt Golden Promise, Zentral-Neufundland
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
28.07.21Great Atlantic Third Drill Hole Completed Visible Gold Intersected in One Vein
Accesswire | Analysen
21.07.21Great Atlantic absolviert zweites Bohrloch im Goldprojekt Golden Promise in Zentral-Neufundland und durchteuft dabei zwei Erzgänge mit sichtbarem Gold
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
21.07.21Great Atlantic Second Drill Hole Completed Two Veins Intersected Both Contained Visible Gold
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21Great Atlantic gibt Privatplatzierung in Höhe von 1,45 Mio. Dollar mit Zeichnung durch Herrn Eric Sprott bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
15.07.21Great Atlantic Announces $1.45 Million Private Placement by Mr. Eric Sprott
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Great Atlantic absolviert erstes Bohrloch des Bohrprogramms 2021 bei Golden Promise in Zentral-Neufundland
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
13.07.21Great Atlantic Completes First Hole of 2021 Drilling Program Golden Promise
Accesswire | Analysen