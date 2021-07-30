Great Atlantic Announces Closing of $1.45 Million Private Placement by Mr. Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTHUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic"), is pleased to announce the …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic"), is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,450,000 in units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit. Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, subscribed for the entirety of the Private Placement. Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price equal to $0.75 at any time up to 36 months from closing of the Private Placement.