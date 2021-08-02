checkAd

TYME Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, August 10th at 8 30 AM ET

TYME Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYME) (the “Company” or “TYME”), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs), today announced that the Company will report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET.

Richie Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Porfido, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast as follows:

Date:

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Time:

8:30 AM ET

Toll-free (U.S.)

(866) 601-3896

International

(636) 812-6499

Conference ID

4276767

The webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the TYME website, tymeinc.com, and will be archived for 90 days following the event.

Following the Company’s presentation, there will be a Q&A session. Management will address both live questions and those submitted in advance via email to lwilson@insitecony.com. The deadline to submit questions for the conference call is 5:00 PM ET on August 6, 2021.

About TYME Technologies, Inc.

TYME Technologies, Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system. With the development of TYME-18 and TYME-19, the Company believes that it is also emerging as a leader in the development of bile acids as potential therapies for cancer and viruses such as COVID-19. For more information, visit www.tymeinc.com. Follow us on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

