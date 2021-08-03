Gartner Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Gene Hall, Gartner’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We continued our outstanding financial performance in the second quarter with strength in revenues, EBITDA, margins, and free cash flow. We repurchased over $1 billion of stock year-to-date and remain committed to returning excess capital to shareholders. We are raising our guidance to reflect the momentum we saw in the first half of 2021.”

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT), the world’s leading research and advisory company, today reported results for the second quarter of 2021 and updated its financial outlook for the full year 2021. Additional information regarding the Company’s results as well as an updated 2021 financial outlook is provided in an earnings supplement available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.gartner.com .

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Inc/(Dec) 2021 2020 Inc/(Dec) FX Neutral GAAP Metrics: Revenues $ 1,167 $ 973 20.0 % 15.9% Net income 271 55 392.5 % na Diluted EPS 3.13 0.61 413.1 % na Operating cash flow 575 343 67.7 % na

Non-GAAP Metrics: Adjusted EBITDA $ 355 $ 192 84.9 % 75.4% Adjusted EPS 2.24 1.20 86.7 % na Free cash flow 563 322 75.1 % na

na=not available.

SEGMENT RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

Global Technology Sales Contract Value (GTS CV): $3.1 billion, +9.0% YOY FX Neutral

Global Business Sales Contract Value (GBS CV): $0.8 billion, +18.1% YOY FX Neutral

Our segment results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were as follows:

(Unaudited; $ in millions)

Research Conferences Consulting GAAP Metrics: Revenues $ 1,003 $ 58 $ 106 Inc/(Dec) 14.6 % nm 8.6 % Inc/(Dec) - FX neutral 10.7 % nm 4.5 % Gross contribution $ 742 $ 43 $ 43 Inc/(Dec) 17.3 % nm 27.5 % Contribution margin 74.0 % 73.2% 40.4 %

nm = not meaningful.

Additional details regarding our segment results can be obtained from the earnings supplement, our quarterly report on Form 10–Q filed with the SEC on August 3, 2021 and our webcast.

Certain financial metrics contained in this Press Release are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures are included in this Press Release under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the related reconciliations are under “Supplemental Information — Non-GAAP Reconciliations.” In this Press Release, some totals may not add due to rounding. The percentage changes are based on the unrounded whole number and recalculation based on millions may yield a different result.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Certain financial measures used in this Press Release are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and as such are considered non-GAAP financial measures. We provide these measures to enhance the user’s overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and the Company’s prospects for the future. Investors are cautioned that these non-GAAP financial measures may not be defined in the same manner by other companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Also, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives, or superior, to other measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this Press Release are defined below.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Represents GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for: (i) interest expense, net; (ii) tax provision (benefit); (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt, as applicable; (iv) gain on event cancellation insurance claims, as applicable; (v) other expense/income, net; (vi) stock-based compensation expense; (vii) depreciation, amortization, and accretion; (viii) the amortization of non-cash fair value adjustments on pre-acquisition deferred revenues, as applicable; (ix) acquisition and integration charges and certain other non-recurring items; and (x) gain/loss on divestitures and other similar items, as applicable. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP Revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are important measures of our recurring operations as they exclude items not representative of our core operating results.

Adjusted Net Income: Represents GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for the impact of certain items directly related to acquisitions and other non-recurring items. These adjustments include: (i) the amortization of acquired intangibles; (ii) acquisition and integration charges and other non-recurring items; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt, as applicable; (iv) the amortization of non-cash fair value adjustments on pre-acquisition deferred revenues, as applicable; (v) gain/loss on divestitures and other similar items, as applicable; (vi) gain on event cancellation insurance claims, as applicable; (vii) the non-cash gain/loss on de-designated interest rate swaps, as applicable; and (viii) the related tax effect. We believe Adjusted Net Income is an important measure of our recurring operations as it excludes items that may not be indicative of our core operating results.

Adjusted EPS: Represents GAAP diluted EPS adjusted for the impact of certain items directly related to acquisitions and other non-recurring items. These adjustments include on a per share basis: (i) the amortization of acquired intangibles; (ii) acquisition and integration charges and other non-recurring items; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt, as applicable; (iv) the amortization of non-cash fair value adjustments on pre-acquisition deferred revenues, as applicable; (v) the gain/loss on divestitures and other similar items, as applicable; (vi) gain on event cancellation insurance claims, as applicable; (vii) the non-cash gain/loss on de-designated interest rate swaps, as applicable; and (viii) the related tax effect, as applicable. We believe Adjusted EPS is an important measure of our recurring operations as it excludes items that may not be indicative of our core operating results.

Free Cash Flow: Represents cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP less payments for capital expenditures. We believe Free Cash Flow is an important measure of the recurring cash generated by the Company’s core operations that may be available to be used to repay debt obligations, repurchase our stock, invest in future growth through new business development activities, or make acquisitions.

Foreign Currency Neutral (FX Neutral): We provide foreign currency neutral dollar amounts and percentages for our contract values, revenues, certain expenses, and other metrics. These foreign currency neutral dollar amounts and percentages eliminate the effects of exchange rate fluctuations and thus provide a more accurate and meaningful trend in the underlying data being measured. We calculate foreign currency neutral dollar amounts by converting the underlying amounts in local currency for different periods into U.S. dollars by applying the same foreign exchange rates to all periods presented.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain Non-GAAP financial measures used in this Press Release with the most directly comparable GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for definitions of these measures.

Reconciliation - GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited; $ in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 GAAP net income $ 271 $ 55 Interest expense, net 27 30 Gain on event cancellation insurance claims (a) (136) — Other expense, net (b) 4 10 Tax provision 108 4 Operating income 275 99 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (c) 26 16 Depreciation, amortization and accretion (d) 52 54 Acquisition and integration charges and other non-recurring items (e) 2 23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 355 $ 192

(a) Consists of the gain on event cancellation insurance claims for events cancelled in 2020. (b) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily represents the fair value adjustment for interest rate swaps after de-designation. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily consists of the non-cash loss on de-designated interest rate swaps as a result of the payment under the then outstanding 2016 Credit Agreement term loan and revolving credit facility on June 30, 2020. (c) Consists of charges for stock-based compensation awards. (d) Includes depreciation expense, amortization of intangibles and accretion on asset retirement obligations. (e) Consists of incremental and directly-related charges related to acquisitions, abandoned office space, workforce reductions and other non-recurring items.

Reconciliation - GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share GAAP net income $ 271 $ 3.13 $ 55 $ 0.61 Acquisition and other adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles (a) 26 0.30 31 0.35 Acquisition and integration charges and other non-recurring items (b), (c) 3 0.04 26 0.29 Gain on event cancellation insurance claims (d) (136) (1.57) — — Loss on de-designated interest rate swaps (e) 4 0.05 10 0.11 Tax impact of adjustments (f) 25 0.29 (16) (0.17) Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS (g) $ 194 $ 2.24 $ 107 $ 1.20

(a) Consists of non-cash amortization charges from acquired intangibles. (b) Consists of incremental and directly-related charges related to acquisitions, abandoned office space, workforce reductions and other non-recurring items. (c) Includes the amortization and write-off of deferred financing fees, which are recorded in Interest expense, net in the Company’s accompanying Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and in the Adjusted EBITDA table above. (d) Consists of the gain on event cancellation insurance claims for events cancelled in 2020. (e) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, represents the fair value adjustment for interest rate swaps after de-designation. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, consists of the non-cash loss on de-designated interest rate swaps as a result of the payment under the then outstanding 2016 Credit Agreement term loan and revolving credit facility on June 30, 2020. (f) The blended effective tax rates on the adjustments were approximately 24.6% and 22.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (g) Adjusted EPS was calculated based on 86.6 million and 89.8 million diluted shares for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Reconciliation - GAAP Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited; $ in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 GAAP cash provided by operating activities $ 575 $ 343 Cash paid for capital expenditures (12) (21) Free Cash Flow $ 563 $ 322

GARTNER, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenues: Research $ 1,003.2 $ 875.3 Conferences 58.2 0.3 Consulting 105.9 97.5 Total revenues 1,167.3 973.1 Costs and expenses: Cost of services and product development 350.7 322.5 Selling, general and administrative 488.5 494.8 Depreciation 25.9 22.7 Amortization of intangibles 26.2 31.2 Acquisition and integration charges 1.3 2.2 Total costs and expenses 892.6 873.4 Operating income 274.7 99.7 Interest expense, net (27.4) (30.3) Gain on event cancellation insurance claims 135.5 — Other expense, net (3.6) (10.4) Income before income taxes 379.2 59.0 Provision for income taxes 108.0 3.9 Net income $ 271.2 $ 55.1 Net income per share: Basic $ 3.16 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 3.13 $ 0.61 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 85.7 89.3 Diluted 86.6 89.8

