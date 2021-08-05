checkAd

Change to ALK’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 10:23  |  14   |   |   

The Board of Directors of ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) is to nominate the former head of Consumer Healthcare at Sanofi, Alan Main, as an independent member of the Board of ALK-Abelló A/S, at ALK’s next Annual General Meeting, scheduled for March 2022.

Alan’s nomination follows the decision of Vincent Warnery to step down as a member of ALK’s Board, after his appointment as the new CEO of Beiersdorf AG.

Alan Main has more than 30 years of experience from the consumer healthcare industry, and served as EVP of Consumer Healthcare and an Executive Committee member at Sanofi for four years until 2020. There, he established a new global consumer healthcare business unit following the acquisition of Boehringer-Ingelheim’s over-the-counter medicines business. His time at Sanofi was preceded by 24 years at Bayer and Roche, which culminated as Global President of Bayer Medical Care and member of the Bayer Healthcare Executive Committee. Born in 1963, Alan is a British citizen and is currently a senior adviser at the impact investment platform, Bamboo Capital Partners.

Anders Hedegaard, Chairman of ALK’s Board of Directors, said: “Alan Main has a long background in senior roles within the healthcare industry, with a track-record of impressive results. He brings outstanding knowledge of the consumer healthcare universe as well as extensive expertise in digital marketing, both of which bring additional board competencies to complement ALK’s long-term strategy.”

Anders continued: “I would also like to thank Vincent Warnery for the contribution he made in his two years as a member of ALK’s Board of Directors.

Alan’s election will follow the standard rules for new members of the Board, as stated in the Articles of Association of ALK-Abelló A/S.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Anders Hedegaard, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +45 4574 7576

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, tel. +45 7877 4532, mobile +45 3050 2014

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,500 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Change to ALK’s Board of Directors The Board of Directors of ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) is to nominate the former head of Consumer Healthcare at Sanofi, Alan Main, as an independent member of the Board of ALK-Abelló A/S, at ALK’s next Annual General Meeting, scheduled …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
White Gold Corp. Provides Exploration Update
Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Results
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
Gabbs Metallurgical Test Work Achieves Average Recoveries of 97.2% for Gold and 95.2% for Copper in ...
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 sales: +20.49% to €93.90m
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
First Patient Dosed in CUPID Study of Telix’s Targeted Alpha Therapy Candidate for Prostate ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board