Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following virtual investor conferences.

Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit
Participants: Jay Alexander, CTO; Mark Wallace, SVP, Global Sales
Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference
Presenters: Satish Dhanasekaran, COO; Neil Dougherty, CFO
Thursday, September 9, 2021
10:10 a.m. PT / 1:10 p.m. ET

Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Presenter: Neil Dougherty, CFO
Monday, September 13, 2021
10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast will be available the day of each event and archived at investor.keysight.com, except for the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

