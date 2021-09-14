checkAd

Applied DNA Announces CertainT Platform Support for TruTrace StrainSecure 2.0 for Next Generation Cannabis Tagging, Testing and Tracking

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, today announced that its CertainT platform has added support for StrainSecure 2.0 by TruTrace Technologies, Inc. (CSE: TTT; OTCQB: TTTSF) (“TruTrace”) that builds on the companies’ strategic sales, marketing, and technology integration partnership to advance their vision of an integrated, cannabis product validation and authentication supply chain security solution for cannabis companies. The two companies recently announced that Flora Growth (“Flora”) will utilize their integrated solution be as part of Flora’s global cannabis product validation platform. TruTrace is the developer of a fully integrated blockchain platform for the legal cannabis, food, and pharmaceutical industries.

StrainSecure 2.0 is designed specifically for the cannabis industry and aims to demystify the seed-to-sale process for all relevant stakeholders, including producers, distributors, shippers, government agencies, and consumers, by powering commercial standards via an immutable, shared ledger. Applied DNA’s CertainT platform has been integrated into TruTrace’s StrainSecure software platform since the launch of the companies’ strategic alliance in January 2021.

“Integrating our two platforms brings a unique end-to-end solution to the maturing international cannabis industry. With regulations and compliance standards being implemented worldwide, an integrated offering of StrainSecure 2.0 and CertainT can help cannabis companies meet these standards and provide product authenticity and transparency to end-user customers,” said John Shearman, vice president of marketing and cannabis lead at Applied DNA.

Applied DNA’s CertainT platform provides the physical tagging of cannabis products using a unique molecular tag to represent the brand and product. That tag is then tested at key nodes within a domestic or international supply chain. All authentication and chain-of-custody data are captured in the CertainT portal, which integrates with the TruTrace platform and will support StrainSecure 2.0. The molecular tag can be applied to cannabis plants, oils, lotions, tablets, edibles, and packaging to serve as an immutable indicator of authenticity, origin, and provenance.

