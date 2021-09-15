checkAd

Greenpro to Invest in Two Pre-STO Projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange

Autor: Accesswire
15.09.2021, 14:45  |  37   |   |   

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it is investing in two STO projects approved by CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority in the Philippines) on CryptoSX platform to …

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it is investing in two STO projects approved by CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority in the Philippines) on CryptoSX platform to follow through on it's Pre-STO Investment Program announced in July earlier to drive transformational businesses to build world class blockchain-enabled companies. Both companies will benefit from Greenpro multi-disciplinary team with extensive experience from investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations to blockchain

The two companies are Link Cap International Limited (Link Capital) and Samothrace International Limited (ATM Online).

Foto: Accesswire

Link Capital Group is led by Denny Chong, ex-investment banker and serial entrepreneur from Singapore. Link Capital has received strong support from the Singapore government, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in Lao PDR and Temasek Polytechnic to develop a Center of Excellence in Singapore for the research, development, processing and distribution of Agarwood products for the global market. Agarwood is a fragrant dark resinous wood used extensively in incense, perfume, medicine, and distilled into oud oil, etc. with global market of USD15 billion+ with only 30% of this demand being met by existing supply.

Foto: Accesswire

ATM online is consumer credit platform based in Vietnam and rapidly expanding to provide services in the Philippines, Sri-Lanka and ASEAN countries. A forerunner in digital finance, ATM online developed its own data modelling and scoring based on AI algorithms to forecast customers' repayment behaviour to enhance risk management and for digital marketing purposes. With over 500,000 registered users and 85,000 successful loan grant since 2017, the business is ready for major regional expansion.

"We are very excited to kick off our Pre-STO Investment Program with Link Capital and ATM online, both have excellent professional management team and are in businesses that are poised to capture significant upside from pent up demand and decentralised finance momentum." Explained by CK Lee, Greenpro CEO. " With Greenpro leadership in the BIMP-EAGA (Brunei/Indonesia/Malaysia/Philippines) Initiative, our STO investee companies will have unique opportunities to fast track and develop business in this new digital finance ecosystem."

Seite 1 von 4
Greenpro Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenpro to Invest in Two Pre-STO Projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it is investing in two STO projects approved by CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority in the Philippines) on CryptoSX platform to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
New Ownership Announced for True REST Float Spa Fresno
Whitechapel Announces Its Webinar Series - “Webinars for Living”
Cinedigm Names John Canning Chief Financial Officer
Government of Nunavut Chooses Calian Telehealth Solution for Sustainable Pandemic Response System
Caduceus Expands eCommerce Initiatives
Grid Provides Manitoba Project Update: Releases High Grade Lithium Drill Intercepts from the Main ...
TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division's Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS" is LIVE!
Idaho Champion Gold Defines New Mineralized Corridor Through Drilling at Champagne Project
Pampa Metals Reports Drilling Results Indicative of a Porphyry System at Its Cerro Buenos Aires ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Fabled Continues To Define New Gold System, Hits Lower Feeder, which Returns 580.01 g/t Silver Eq, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.09.21Greenpro to Dividend SEATech Shares and Extend Shareholder Record Date
Accesswire | Analysen
31.08.21Greenpro Confirms Dividend Distribution of SEATech Shares on August 31st
Accesswire | Analysen
20.08.21Greenpro's Angkasa-X Signs MOU to Develop the World's First GEO-LEO Integrated Satellite Network and Services Platform
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21Greenpro to Dividend SEATech Shares and Sets Shareholder Record Date
Accesswire | Analysen