Greenpro to Invest in Two Pre-STO Projects on CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it is investing in two STO projects approved by CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority in the Philippines) on CryptoSX platform to follow through on it's Pre-STO Investment Program announced in July earlier to drive transformational businesses to build world class blockchain-enabled companies. Both companies will benefit from Greenpro multi-disciplinary team with extensive experience from investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations to blockchain

Foto: Accesswire

Link Capital Group is led by Denny Chong, ex-investment banker and serial entrepreneur from Singapore. Link Capital has received strong support from the Singapore government, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in Lao PDR and Temasek Polytechnic to develop a Center of Excellence in Singapore for the research, development, processing and distribution of Agarwood products for the global market. Agarwood is a fragrant dark resinous wood used extensively in incense, perfume, medicine, and distilled into oud oil, etc. with global market of USD15 billion+ with only 30% of this demand being met by existing supply.

Foto: Accesswire

ATM online is consumer credit platform based in Vietnam and rapidly expanding to provide services in the Philippines, Sri-Lanka and ASEAN countries. A forerunner in digital finance, ATM online developed its own data modelling and scoring based on AI algorithms to forecast customers' repayment behaviour to enhance risk management and for digital marketing purposes. With over 500,000 registered users and 85,000 successful loan grant since 2017, the business is ready for major regional expansion.

"We are very excited to kick off our Pre-STO Investment Program with Link Capital and ATM online, both have excellent professional management team and are in businesses that are poised to capture significant upside from pent up demand and decentralised finance momentum." Explained by CK Lee, Greenpro CEO. " With Greenpro leadership in the BIMP-EAGA (Brunei/Indonesia/Malaysia/Philippines) Initiative, our STO investee companies will have unique opportunities to fast track and develop business in this new digital finance ecosystem."