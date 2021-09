TrueBlue to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Patrick Beharelle and Chief Financial Officer Derrek Gafford will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay will be available through TrueBlue’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.trueblue.com and here.