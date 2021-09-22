checkAd

NeonMind Strengthens its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board with Appointment of Mood Disorders and Ketamine Expert Dr. Gustavo Vazquez, MD, PhD.

Company Continues to Expand Its Scientific Expertise with Noted Expert in Utilizing Ketamine for Treatment Resistant Depression

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Gustavo Vazquez, MD, PhD, a Professor of Psychiatry at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and a noted expert in mood disorders and ketamine utilization, to its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board.

In his role on NeonMind's Specialty Clinics Advisory board, Dr. Vazquez will leverage his considerable expertise in organizing and managing ketamine clinics to support NeonMind as it develops its company-branded, specialty clinics network to increase patient access to evidence-backed effective treatments including ketamine.

Dr. Vazquez is a global expert in utilizing ketamine for the treatment of mood disorders. He started his career in 1996 in Argentina and was first appointed as Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychiatry at the University of Buenos Aires and then as Associate Professor at the University of Palermo in 1998. In 2002, he became Professor of Neuroscience and through his expertise, founded and directed the Department of Neuroscience and the Research Center on Neuroscience and Clinical Neuropsychology in 2011.

He was appointed Professor of Psychiatry at Queen's University in 2016 and is currently working at the Mood Disorders Research and Treatment Service at Providence Care where he is the clinical lead of the Ketamine Clinic which has provided over 400 treatments since inception. Based on his success in treating patients, he has also published a seminal book, "Ketamine for Treatment-Resistant Depression: Neurobiology and Applications". His current research is focused on the study of the clinical features, neurocognitive characteristics and pharmacological treatments of unipolar depression and bipolar disorders.

16.09.21NeonMind Appoints Ketamine and Neurostimulation Expert Dr. Roumen Milev, MD, PhD to Specialty Clinic Advisory Board
Accesswire | Analysen
13.09.21NeonMind Announces Divestiture of Consumer Related and Other Non-Core Assets
Accesswire | Analysen
08.09.21NeonMind to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
25.08.21NeonMind Announces DTC Eligibility
Accesswire | Analysen