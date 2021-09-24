checkAd

Iveda Completes Audit, Files Form 10-12g and Applies for Uplisting to the OTCQB

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda (OTC: IVDA), the worldwide provider of IvedaAI intelligent video search technology, Sentir video surveillance products, IvedaPinpoint and IvedaHome IoT (Internet of Things) platforms with smart devices, today announced the audit completion of its financials for the period ending December 2020 and December 2019. The audit was conducted by BF Borgers CPA PC, a PCAOB accounting firm. The completion of the audit allowed Iveda to file Form 10-12g with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Iveda will resume periodic filing of financial information in Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

The filing of the Form 10-12g has allowed Iveda to apply to uplist to the OTCQB. This achieves another corporate milestone in Iveda’s strategic plan.

As previously announced, Iveda’s goals are to elevate its position in the public market and to increase its visibility to a wider range of investors.

“We are laser-focused in achieving the goals we set for 2021. Our recent activities demonstrate our commitment to our shareholders while continuing our path to the next stage of growth with more transparency, accountability and the determination to constantly evolve,” said David Ly, CEO of Iveda. “In parallel, I’m also very excited about active engagements with our partners to fuel our revenue growth. We are looking forward to communicating these accomplishments as they occur over the coming months,” added Ly.

Iveda and Sentir are registered trademarks of Iveda Solutions, Inc. IvedaAI, IvedaPinpoint and IvedaHome are trademarks of Iveda Solutions, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Iveda

Iveda (OTCMKTS:IVDA) specializes in IoT platforms that offer service providers a turn-key cloud video surveillance system, smart sensors and intelligent video search technology. Iveda utilizes proprietary command center, big data storage and deep-learning algorithms. Iveda has a SAFETY Act Certification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology Provider. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA.” For more information call (480) 307-8700 or visit www.iveda.com. To follow Iveda visit:
www.facebook.com/ivedasolutions,
www.twitter.com/ivedasolutions or
www.linkedin.com/company/iveda-solutions.

This release includes forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from those expected. Iveda’s business is subject to significant risks and uncertainties described more thoroughly in the Company’s SEC filings, including but not limited to its report on Form 10-12g with audited financials for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. All forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by such risk factors, and readers are advised to consider such factors carefully. Iveda undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

