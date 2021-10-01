KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Crimson Hills, a New-Home Community in Popular Lake Elsinore, California

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Crimson Hills, a new single-family home community in desirable Lake Elsinore, California. The new community is conveniently located near the Central Avenue/Highway 74 exit, just east of Interstate 15, providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers. Crimson Hills is just minutes away from a wide variety of outdoor activities at Lake Elsinore, including boating, fishing and other water recreation. The community is walking distance to Rosetta Canyon Sports Park, which offers a soccer/football field, children’s playground, dog park, five tournament-caliber ball fields, tennis courts, walking and running trails and picnic areas with BBQs. Crimson Hills is also close to popular shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Lake Elsinore and at Lake Elsinore Marketplace.

The homes at Crimson Hills showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,800 square feet. Crimson Hills is also situated in the Lake Elsinore Unified School District and walking distance to Earl Warren Elementary School.

“Crimson Hills is conveniently located near Interstate 15, which offers easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers. The community is also just minutes away from schools, shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation,” said John Fenn, President of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “As with other KB Home communities, Crimson Hills provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Crimson Hills sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $530,000s.

