US Army Orders 1,000 New L3Harris Falcon IV Compact Team Radios to Enhance Tactical Communications

The U.S. Army has ordered 1,000 new L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Falcon IV AN/PRC-171 Compact Team Radios to ensure soldiers at any tactical level can transmit crucial information to command teams across an integrated network.

The Army placed its first delivery order of the Compact Team Radio, an easy-to-use and ruggedized solution leveraging robust technologies from fielded and emerging company products. This affordable radio allows voice and sensor data from all users to be shared in true Joint All-Domain Command and Control fashion, supporting the Army's connected-network vision.

“The delivery of these single-channel radios furthers L3Harris’ support of the U.S. Army’s new Integrated Tactical Network by enabling all tactical operators to share situational awareness information across the entire network,” said Bryant Henson, President, Tactical Communications, L3Harris. “These radios will field alongside our HMS Manpack and Leader Radios at the squad level—extending the network and warfighter effectiveness to all soldiers.”

The AN/PRC-171 offers more than 20 hours of continuous and reliable voice and data communications on a single battery and can seamlessly interface with other L3Harris solutions, including the Enhanced Night Vision—Binocular (ENVG-B). The radio fully supports the Army’s unified network strategy, offering a broad portfolio of waveforms that can survive through disadvantaged line-of-sight, with flexibility to upgrade waveforms as new technology emerges.

The radio’s accessories are interchangeable with the rest of the L3Harris Falcon family of radios and supported with in-field upgrades to emerging wideband and narrowband resilient waveforms.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about technology capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

