Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas

Autor: Accesswire
14.10.2021   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, West Coast Copacker, Inc., has completed the development of Hooch Brands LLC. line of CBD Teas and will begin production and co-packing.

Hooch Brands will be utilizing Alkame's proprietary water treatment technology and infuses it with their own specialty formulated CBD to create, "a functional beverage you can drink and wellness you can feel" stated Robert Eakle Alkame CEO.

Hooch Brands initial entry into the beverage sector will begin with four SKUs of crisp, refreshing, and tasty non-alcoholic beverages packed in 16oz Boston Round glass bottles. These carefully crafted functional beverages available in four distinct flavors featuring 35mg of CBD and unique health properties.

The flavors are as follows: "Revive" is a Lemon Ginger Tea Featuring Vitamin B and Green Tea, "Immunity" is a Turmeric & Tangerine Tea featuring Vitamin D, "Refresh" is a Lime & Cucumber Tea featuring Tulsi Tea and Mint and "Relax" is a Lavender and Red Grape that features L-Theanine.

"We are excited to get started manufacturing these amazing products, and we will provide availability data at the time of the products launch," stated Alkame CEO Robert Eakle.

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations
Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com
Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

