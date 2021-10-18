BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes

The 2029 Notes were priced to investors at 98.625% of their principal amount and will mature on November 15, 2029. The Company’s obligations under the 2029 Notes will be guaranteed by the Company’s domestic subsidiaries that are co-borrowers under or guarantee the Company’s ABL credit facility. The 2029 Notes and the related guarantees will be secured by a first-priority security interest in substantially all of the Company’s and each guarantor’s existing and future assets (other than receivables, inventory, deposit accounts, securities accounts, business interruption insurance and other related assets (the “ABL Collateral”)), subject to certain exceptions and customary permitted liens. The 2029 Notes and the related guarantees will also be secured on a second-priority basis by a lien on the ABL Collateral. The net proceeds from the offering of the 2029 Notes will be used to repay borrowings under the Company’s ABL credit facility.

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) (the “Company”), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announced today that the Company has agreed to sell $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”) in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers,” as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States under Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The offering of the Notes is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About BlueLinx Holdings

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 40 states, and the strength of a locally-focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.