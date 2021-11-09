iFabric Corp Provides Revenue Guidance for Fiscal Q4 and Full-Year 2021 Record Full-Year Revenues Approaching CA$ 20 Million

checkAd

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today provides revenue guidance for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ending September 30, 2021.

TOP-LINE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR AND Q4 ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (IN CANADIAN DOLLARS):

  • Full-Year revenues (unaudited) in the range of $19.5 million to $20 million compared to $11.5 million in fiscal 2020, representing an increase of approximately 70%.
  • Fourth-Quarter revenues (unaudited) of approximately $5 million compared to $3.6 million in fiscal 2020, representing an increase of about 40%.
  • New and renewed performance-apparel programs for a major Canadian retailer and strong fabric-treatment sales contributed to the growth in revenues for both periods.
  • Retail "bricks and mortar" reopening brought lingerie revenues back close to pre-pandemic levels.
  • Fully-audited results will be released no later than December 31, 2021.

"2021 has been a record revenue year for our company. Despite the effect of lockdowns, our broad customer base provided diverse revenue opportunities. This momentum looks to continue through fiscal 2022, with increased customer orders and our owned-brand launch with Amazon PRIME. We are also looking forward to the upcoming release of our second own performance apparel line branded VERSUS ALL Apparel®, which launches in early 2022. All iFabric's owned-brand apparel will feature one or more technologies from our impressive list of treatments to enhance fabric performance.

The lingerie division has enjoyed revived revenues as bricks and mortar stores continue re-opening and are experience increased customer traffic and sales volumes. In parallel, our supply to web-based retailers also continues to show impressive growth," said Hylton Karon, president and CEO of iFabric.

ABOUT iFABRIC CORP:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and currently has 29.6 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

Accesswire | Analysen