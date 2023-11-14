4finance 11.25% Bond till 02/22: Q3 2023 Results Revealed by Holding S.A.

The price of 4 Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,25 % bis 02/22 at the time of the news was 96,16and was up +0,14compared with the previous day.

4finance Holding S.A. has announced impressive financial results for the nine months ending September 2023, with a net profit of €26.4 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of €91.9 million.

