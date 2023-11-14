4finance 11.25% Bond till 02/22: Q3 2023 Results Revealed by Holding S.A.
4finance Holding S.A. has announced impressive financial results for the nine months ending September 2023, with a net profit of €26.4 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of €91.9 million.
- 4finance Holding S.A. reports net profit of €26.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €91.9 million for the nine months ending 30 September 2023
- Net loan portfolio now over one billion euros
- Successful bondholder vote to extend EUR 2025 bond maturity to May 2028
- Online loan issuance volume of €423.4 million in the Period, up 18% year-on-year
- TBI Bank loan issuance volume during the Period grew by 29% year-on-year to €652.3 million
- Interest income from continuing operations up 27% year-on-year to €288.8 million in the Period
The price of 4 Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,25 % bis 02/22 at the time of the news was 96,16EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.
+0,14 %
-0,35 %
-2,06 %
-3,43 %
+1,41 %
-0,31 %
-1,76 %
ISIN:XS1417876163WKN:A181ZP
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 33 | 0 |