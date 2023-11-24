    checkAd
    Original-Research: UBM Development AG (von NuWays AG): BUY
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research UBM Development AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

    • Q3 Review: UBM Development AG zeigt weiterhin Stillstand auf dem Transaktionsmarkt, Verkaufsrückgang um 15% im Jahresvergleich.
    • EBITDA im Q3 bei -EUR 13,0 Mio., jedoch positiver Finanzergebnis von EUR 27,8 Mio. dank vorläufiger Baugenehmigung für das Timber Factory-Projekt in München.
    • CEO Winkler erwartet keine Erholung des Marktes vor H1'24, UBM bleibt jedoch gut vorbereitet mit EUR 160 Mio. Cash und keinen Refinanzierungsereignissen bis Q4'25.

    ^

    Original-Research: UBM Development AG - von NuWays AG

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu UBM Development AG

    Unternehmen: UBM Development AG
    ISIN: AT0000815402

    Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
    Empfehlung: BUY
    seit: 24.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 31,00
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

    Q3 displays ongoing transaction market standstill, chg.
    Yesterday, UBM released another uninspiring set of quarterly results as the real estate transaction market continues to be in a complete standstill as volumes in Europe decreased another 16% qoq. Still, positive news came from several building permits that were granted during the quarter.
    Q3 sales declined 15% yoy to EUR 25m following the ongoing transaction market standstill as we saw no relevant sales of fully consolidated projects. More significant contributions came from a couple of residential and office projects in Poland.

    After additional negative valuation effects, mainly stemming from a shopping center project in Poland as well as negative operating leverage, Q3 EBITDA came in at a negative EUR 13.0m (vs EUR 3.3m in Q3'22). However, following the preliminary building permit for the Timber Factory project in Munich (Baubergerstraße) the purchase price for the second half of the JV partner's share in the project became due. This mainly drove the positive financial result of EUR 27.8m in Q3 which led to a Q3 EBT of EUR 14.1m, thus almost halving the H1 EBT (EUR -17.4m at 9M vs EUR -31.6m after H1).
    Visibility remains low, as CEO Winkler stated that at least H1'24 will likely show no substantial recovery of the market. While this is seen to push a large number of developers towards the brink of bankruptcy, UBM remains well prepared for what appears to be a perfect storm for the company. With c. EUR
    160m cash at hand (incl EUR 91m bond repayment in Q4) and de facto no refinancing event until Q4'25, UBM has a major advantage over most of its peers and might even allow to snap some lucky-buys, which is however not the #1 priority at the moment.

    Once the market is starting to regain traction, UBM should be in the pole position thanks to its superior product offering. Mind you, that the requirements of the EU taxonomy, which also affects real estate AIFs, will continue to increase. Hence, demand for sustainable properties (72% of UBM's pipeline is timber construction) should grow further.
    Despite the lackluster operating performance YTD, which is in our view entirely due to market headwinds, the mid-term prospects of UBM remain fully intact, given the compelling product offering of the company. Remains a BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 31.00 based on DDM.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/28399.pdf
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Die UBM Development Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -1,44 % und einem Kurs von 20,60EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 31,00 Euro


    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  113   |   |   
    Im Artikel enthaltene Werte

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research UBM Development AG (von NuWays AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: UBM Development AG - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu UBM Development AG Unternehmen: UBM Development AG ISIN: AT0000815402 Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review Empfehlung: BUY seit: 24.11.2023 Kursziel: EUR 31,00 …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    AKTIE IM FOKUS: BASF profitieren von kolportiertem Interesse an Wintershall Dea
    804 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Dax stabil bei 16000 Punkten - Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite
    636 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Bayer sind Wochenverlierer im Dax - Auch Kepler stuft ab
    564 Leser
    ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Morphosys auf 'Buy' - Ziel 47 Euro
    564 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Weniger Risiko, mehr Tempo - VW sagt sich in China von Wolfsburg los
    504 Leser
    Aktien New York: Wenig Bewegung am 'Black Friday'
    396 Leser
    Ölpreise uneinheitlich - Opec-Treffen im Blick
    384 Leser
    BAYER IM FOKUS: Wohin steuert der Agrar- und Pharmakonzern?
    380 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Ministerium will Post bei Briefzustellung mehr Zeit geben
    380 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Schwerfälliger Start zum 'Black Friday'
    336 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Morphosys-Kurs rutscht nach Pelabresib-Daten bei Tradegate ab
    2748 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bayer stoppt Studie mit Milliardenhoffnung und verliert vor US-Gericht
    2532 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy erreichen Charthürde vor Kapitalmarkttag
    1784 Leser
    Nvidia übertrifft Erwartungen mit Quartalszahlen
    1780 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nvidia weiter auf Rekordkurs
    1528 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Misserfolge drücken Bayer auf 17-Jahres-Tief
    1476 Leser
    Milliardenschwere Glyphosat-Niederlage für Bayer in den USA
    1456 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS 4: Misserfolge drücken Bayer auf 17-Jahres-Tief
    1436 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Siemens Energy will im Windkraftgeschäft Millionen einsparen
    1324 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Ausblick von Rheinmetall hebt Aktien auf Rekordhoch
    1288 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Morphosys-Kurs rutscht nach Pelabresib-Daten bei Tradegate ab
    2748 Leser
    Spanischer Telefonica-Konzern will Telefonica Deutschland komplett übernehmen
    2640 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bayer stoppt Studie mit Milliardenhoffnung und verliert vor US-Gericht
    2532 Leser
    Kreise: Siemens Healthineers prüft Optionen beim Diagnostik-Geschäft
    1932 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Weitere Kursgewinne - Fed-Entscheid treibt an
    1860 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy ins Minus gedreht - Widerstand bei 10 Euro
    1836 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy erreichen Charthürde vor Kapitalmarkttag
    1784 Leser
    Nvidia übertrifft Erwartungen mit Quartalszahlen
    1780 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Dax wenig bewegt - Siemens rundet Berichtssaison ab
    1764 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1728 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    268072 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bewaffnete Verdächtige aus Libanon nach Israel eingedrungen
    113612 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    20004 Leser
    Tausende Arztpraxen bleiben aus Protest geschlossen
    11972 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11768 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8836 Leser
    Daimler Trucks Finanzvorstand Jochen Goetz stirbt mit 52 Jahren
    6772 Leser
    Tarifverhandlungen für öffentlichen Dienst werden fortgesetzt
    6736 Leser
    Umfrage: Gut ein Viertel isst seit Corona weniger Süßes
    6672 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6200 Leser