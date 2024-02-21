Kapsch TrafficCom AG reported revenues of EUR 400 million for the first three quarters of 2023/24, a 4% decrease from the previous year due to customer credit and margin adjustments for ongoing projects.

The company's financial position, net assets, and operational results significantly improved due to a cash inflow from a settlement agreement in Germany.

The operating result (EBIT) increased to EUR 70 million.

The company expects the successful completion of existing and numerous new projects to soon reflect in revenues, earnings, and liquidity.

For the financial year 2023/24, the company forecasts revenue growth in the single-digit percentage range and a significant improvement in the operating result (EBIT).

The company's CEO, Georg Kapsch, stated that despite high value adjustments from old orders, the company managed to stabilize the result and expects a drastic reduction in the need for value adjustments in the future due to significant improvements in organization and processes.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kapsch TrafficCom is on 21.02.2024.

The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 8,7700EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

36 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,7800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.





