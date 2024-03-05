CHAPTERS Group AG Celebrates Stellar 2023 Results, Maintains Strong Momentum in 2024
In a remarkable display of growth and strategic advancement, CHAPTERS Group AG has celebrated a prosperous financial year in 2023, marked by significant acquisitions, new launches, and a substantial increase in revenue and EBITDA.
- CHAPTERS Group AG had a successful financial year in 2023, with significant progress on strategic initiatives and the addition of 18 operating companies to the group.
- The group also launched mlog, a new VMS platform for the French market, and increased its ownership in Fintiba.
- In 2024, CHAPTERS Group AG invested in three additional operating companies and became a significant shareholder in Software Circle, a UK-based software company.
- The group's EBITDA increased by approximately 49% in 2023 and by approximately 63% including the additional transactions in 2024.
- The group's revenue in 2023 was approximately Euro 93m, an increase of approximately 39% compared to 2022. The EBITDA for 2023 is expected to be approximately Euro 25m, a 49% increase over 2022.
- In the first few months of 2024, three additional operating companies were added to the group, contributing approximately Euro 2.3m in adjusted EBITDA. The total capital invested in these transactions amounts to Euro 15 million.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at CHAPTERS Group is on 24.05.2024.
