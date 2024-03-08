Mikron Group reported a significant increase in sales and profit for the financial year 2023.

The Group's net sales rose from CHF 309.4 million to CHF 370.2 million (+19.7%), and the order intake surpassed the previous year's record figure of CHF 408.0 million (+1.0%).

The Group's EBIT for 2023 amounts to CHF 35.3 million (+33.7%), and the profit for the year is CHF 28.8 million (+19.0%).

All three divisions of the Mikron Group performed well in 2023, achieving important development targets and benefiting from strong demand in key markets such as the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries.

The Mikron Group reported a high order backlog at the end of 2023, up 12.4% on the prior-year figure, and capacity utilization was high in all three divisions throughout the year.

The Board of Directors of the Mikron Group will propose a distribution to the shareholders of CHF 0.50 per share at the General Meeting on April 23, 2024.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Mikron Holding is on 08.03.2024.

The price of Mikron Holding at the time of the news was 17,575EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.





