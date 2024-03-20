Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO) achieved record sales of MEUR 585.9 in 2023, a 16.9% increase from 2022.

EBIT improved to MEUR 102.3 and operating cash flow increased by around 65% to MEUR 86.5.

SBO proposes a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share.

SBO completed the acquisition of Praxis Completion Technology in October 2023, expanding its portfolio in the area of well completion and extending its presence in the Middle East.

The company's equity increased to MEUR 448.0 as of 31 December 2023, compared to MEUR 425.0 in the previous year, and the equity ratio increased to 53.6%.

SBO plans to expand its activities in the growing markets of the Middle East and Asia and focus on growth in the green tech energy sector.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is on 20.03.2024.

The price of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment at the time of the news was 42,35EUR and was down -1,28 % compared with the previous day.





