Wienerberger's 2023 Online Annual & Sustainability Report: Shaping Construction's Future
In 2023, Wienerberger enjoyed a prosperous business year, amassing total revenues of €4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of €811 million. This success was propelled by a robust performance in infrastructure and renovation, proactive cost management, and a diversified business model.
- Wienerberger had a positive business year in 2023 with total revenues of €4.2 billion and operating EBITDA of €811 million
- The company's success was due to strong performance in infrastructure and renovation business, proactive cost management, and a diversified business model
- Wienerberger made value-creating acquisitions in 2023, including companies in Denmark and Scandinavia, as well as the largest corporate acquisition in the company's history
- The company extended its sustainability program to 2026 with ambitious goals for emissions reduction, circular economy promotion, and revenue from building products contributing to net zero buildings
- Wienerberger received top ESG ratings for its sustainability efforts in 2023
- The company is committed to sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence to become a leading provider of innovative and ecological solutions for construction and infrastructure, helping to reduce emissions and mitigate climate change effects
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 16.05.2024.
The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 33,44EUR and was down -0,56 % compared with the previous day.
