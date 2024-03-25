Wienerberger had a positive business year in 2023 with total revenues of €4.2 billion and operating EBITDA of €811 million

The company's success was due to strong performance in infrastructure and renovation business, proactive cost management, and a diversified business model

Wienerberger made value-creating acquisitions in 2023, including companies in Denmark and Scandinavia, as well as the largest corporate acquisition in the company's history

The company extended its sustainability program to 2026 with ambitious goals for emissions reduction, circular economy promotion, and revenue from building products contributing to net zero buildings

Wienerberger received top ESG ratings for its sustainability efforts in 2023

The company is committed to sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence to become a leading provider of innovative and ecological solutions for construction and infrastructure, helping to reduce emissions and mitigate climate change effects

