    Orascom Development Holding AG has unveiled its robust financial performance for FY 2023, boasting real estate sales of CHF 704.2 million and a net profit of CHF 54.4 million, amidst economic challenges.

    • Orascom Development Holding AG released its consolidated financial results for FY 2023, with real estate sales of CHF 704.2 million and a net profit of CHF 54.4 million.
    • Total revenues for FY 2023 were CHF 655.2 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of CHF 174.4 million and a 26.6% margin.
    • Despite the devaluation of the EGP, real estate sales remained stable, indicating strong operational performance.
    • The hospitality portfolio saw a 19.4% increase in revenues, reaching CHF 170.1 million, despite ongoing tension in the Middle East.
    • The company fulfilled Oman's minimum building obligation by adding 123 rooms to Al Fanar Hotel in Hawana Salalah.
    • For Q4 2023, total revenues increased by 0.9% to CHF 232.4 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of CHF 61.1 million and a margin of 26.3%.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Orascom Development Holding is on 26.03.2024.


