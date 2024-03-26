Orascom Development Holding AG Unveils Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2023
Orascom Development Holding AG has unveiled its robust financial performance for FY 2023, boasting real estate sales of CHF 704.2 million and a net profit of CHF 54.4 million, amidst economic challenges.
- Orascom Development Holding AG released its consolidated financial results for FY 2023, with real estate sales of CHF 704.2 million and a net profit of CHF 54.4 million.
- Total revenues for FY 2023 were CHF 655.2 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of CHF 174.4 million and a 26.6% margin.
- Despite the devaluation of the EGP, real estate sales remained stable, indicating strong operational performance.
- The hospitality portfolio saw a 19.4% increase in revenues, reaching CHF 170.1 million, despite ongoing tension in the Middle East.
- The company fulfilled Oman's minimum building obligation by adding 123 rooms to Al Fanar Hotel in Hawana Salalah.
- For Q4 2023, total revenues increased by 0.9% to CHF 232.4 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of CHF 61.1 million and a margin of 26.3%.
