Philippe Brändle Takes the Helm as Züblin's New CEO
Züblin Immobilien Holding AG is set to welcome Philippe Brändle as their new CEO, taking the reins from Roland Friederich on October 1, 2024. With a strong background in architecture and business, Brändle is poised to lead the company into its next phase.
Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
- Philippe Brändle has been appointed as the new CEO of Züblin Immobilien Holding AG
- Brändle is expected to take over from the current CEO, Roland Friederich, as of 1 October 2024
- Brändle holds a master’s degree in architecture and business administration
- He has previously held management positions at two leading Swiss property companies as CEO from 2016 and CFO from 2021
- The Board of Directors of Züblin Immobilien Holding AG emphasized the importance of market-oriented real estate expertise and a broad network in Switzerland for the company's further development
- The company has successfully completed a restructuring and consolidation phase and is now in a solid position.
0,00 %
-0,38 %
-3,36 %
-6,16 %
-3,00 %
+9,75 %
+26,64 %
+53,98 %
ISIN:CH0312309682WKN:A2AFKR
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte