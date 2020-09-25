 

BTHR Announces its October Tournament Schedule

TAMPA, FL, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is announcing its October 2020 eSports gaming tournament schedule. 

The Shadow Gaming, Inc., October schedule is packed with great independent studios games with a variety of titles that our player base will love, starting with Darkest Dungeon game on October 3. This game is a challenging gothic RPG about the stresses of dungeon crawling. The game leads you into a band of heroes on a perilous side-scrolling descent, dealing with a prodigious number of threats to their bodily health, and worse, a relentless assault on their mental fortitude! 

October 4th, we have Fall Guys game for PC. This game is a massively multiplayer party game with up to 60 players online in a free-for-all struggle through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains. 

October 11th: Fall Guys for PS4. This tournament is will be our first event outside the PC environment. There are over 16 million players worldwide on the PS4 console and PC combine.

October 18th is Among Us; the game is a fun game but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone! Originally created as a party game, we recommend playing with friends to enjoy cross-platform play between Android, iOS and PC.

October 24th is Mordhau! Mordhau a multiplayer medieval slasher. Create your mercenary and fight in brutal battles where you will experience fast paced combat, castle sieges, cavalry charges, and more.

October 25th is Clash Royale. Clash Royale is a real-time multiplayer game starring the Royales, your favorite Clash characters and much, much more. Collect and upgrade dozens of cards featuring the Clash of Clans troops, spells and defenses you know and love, as well as the Royales: Princes, Knights, Baby Dragons and more. Knock the enemy King and Princesses from their towers to defeat your opponents and win Trophies, Crowns and glory in the Arena.

October 31st is Northgard!  Northgard is a real time strategy game based on Norse mythology in which you control a clan of Vikings vying for the control of a mysterious newfound continent. The game is being developed by Shiro Games.  

Luis A. Arce, Shadow Gaming president, said, “As the Company establishes itself as a ‘Must Participate’ tournament provider, the Company will be gaining credibility and value.   With each tournament, Shadow Gaming will build a database of gamers from around the world that can only grow with time.” 

