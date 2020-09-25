Indian Cricketer Dinesh Karthik joins hand with BLITZPOKER for Blitz Premier League

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Interactive Inc.(“i3 Interactive” or (the “Company”) (CSE:BETS) (FRA: F0O3) is pleased to report that “BLITZPOKER”, the Indian poker brand presently known as FTR Poker, and which the Company is in the midst of acquiring interests in pursuant to the terms outlined in the previously announced press release on August 10, 2020, is participating in the ongoing cricket carnival in India, alongside its partner Dan Bilzerian (“Bilzerian”). BLITZPOKER, Bilzerian’s official poker room, has joined hands with renowned Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik to launch the Blitz Premier League (“BPL”). Dinesh Karthik, the face of BPL, is an ace wicketkeeper-batsman of the Indian cricket team and the current captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2020. Dinesh Karthik made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 2004 and went on to become the highest scorer for Team India in the 2007 England Test series, helping India to win the Test series in England after 21 years.



Aimed at blending the love for poker with cricket to build an unparalleled excitement among Indian fans, BPL, an online poker tournament, commenced on September 21st, 2020. The 45-day event will witness a roll out of exciting tourneys and giveaways worth INR 50 Lacs for both new and existing BLITZPOKER players. BPL is organized by BLITZPOKER to welcome new players from across India. Interestingly, online gaming is receiving an overwhelming response from tier-II cities, contrary to popular belief that it is only a metropolitan phenomenon. The key driver of the market volume is the proliferation of low-cost smartphones amongst both urban and rural populations.

Blitz Premier League, aka, BPL, will host daily BPL Striker tournaments worth INR 75,000 prize pool. Players can participate in the tournament with a buy-in (investment) of only INR 110.

Commenting on their partnership with Dinesh Karthik, internet royalty Dan Bilzerian said, “It is absolutely thrilling to have a cricketer of Dinesh Karthik’s caliber join our ranks for this upcoming tournament. I would like to welcome him to the party and we are quite excited about this collaboration. I would also like to wish him the best for all his upcoming matches as he leads his team. Mr. Karthik personifies the hard work and dedication needed to master the game of poker.” Further commenting on the tournament, Bilzerian said, “Blitz Premier League is our way of celebrating India’s passion for cricket while also celebrating the game of skill, i.e. poker. We look forward to, once again, witnessing the passion and love for the game of poker that we’ve come to expect from the Indian poker community.”