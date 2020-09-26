Sovcomflot completed the redelivery process for the I.G. on 25 September 2020. The vessel has been renamed Polarcus Amani and will remain stacked in Lyngdal, Norway until market conditions support reactivation.

Polarcus Limited (“Polarcus” or the “Company”) (OSE: PLCS) refers to its announcement dated 10 September 2020 regarding the redelivery of Ivan Gubkin (the “I.G.”, previously “Polarcus Amani”).

Sovcomflot continues to evaluate seismic acquisition opportunities for the vessel in 2021. Polarcus is assessing opportunities for Polarcus Amani as a source vessel and/or streamer vessel in the international market.

Contacts

Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO

+971 50 559 8175

hp.burlid@polarcus.com

﻿Polarcus (OSE: PLCS) is a focused geophysical service provider of safe and environmentally responsible marine acquisition services globally. Our geophysical offering is driven by innovation and collaboration to provide clients with better seismic data faster. Polarcus operates a fleet of high performance seismic vessels with 3D and 4D imaging capabilities, which incorporate leading-edge technologies for improved environmental performance and operational efficiency. Polarcus offers contract seismic surveys and multi-client projects with advanced priority processing solutions including Cirrus, a suite of cloud-based applications and services designed to bring clients closer to acquired seismic data, enabling faster and better informed exploration decisions. The Company services its clients globally from its head office in Dubai and regional offices located in Houston, London, Singapore and delivers Group asset management services from Oslo. For more information, visit www.polarcus.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.